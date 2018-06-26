Five arrested for protests over FYROM name deal

The four men and one woman who were arrested on Monday evening in Thessaloniki after clashing with riot police during a rally protesting the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have been given until Wednesday to prepare their defense.



The five people, aged between 22 and 47, were part of a group who gathered to protest against an event on the premises of the Thessaloniki International Fair organized by ruling SYRIZA to promote the deal.



Fourteen riot police officers sustained light injuries and several parked cars and a shop were damaged in the clashes.