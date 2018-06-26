Moria leader rejects gov't pledges, continues hunger strike

The leader of the Moria community on the Aegean island of Lesvos on Tuesday entered the third day of a hunger strike launched on Sunday to demand a solution for chronic overcrowding at the local reception center for migrants, rejecting the proposals of a visiting government official.

Nikos Trakellis said he was “not satisfied” with the pledges of Migration Ministry General Secretary Andreas Gougoulis. “I want solutions, not promises,” he said, noting that there have been many pledges over the past three years but no action.

Gougoulis said efforts were being made to create facilities on the mainland so people can be transferred there from Lesvos. The Moria center hosts more than 8,000 migrants.