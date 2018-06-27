European quality distinction for 190 Greek products

A ceremony was held in Athens on Tuesday for the awards granted to 190 Greek products following their assessment by 175 eminent European chefs and sommeliers in Brussels earlier this month. All the products were deemed to be of high quality by the experts who sampled hundreds at the annual event organized by the International Taste & Quality Institute. Interest in Greek producers has increased and this year Greece was second only to Japan in terms of the number of products sent to the competition. [Fabrice Debatty]