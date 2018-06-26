For the first time since TAIPED’s foundation in 2011, the state sell-off fund is within sight of its collection target for the year.

TAIPED’s revenues target for 2018 is just over 2 billion euros and all signs suggest it will be met, provided that the agreement for the 20-year extension of the Athens International Airport concession contract is completed by the end of the year. The new agreement that the European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition (DG Comp) has imposed provides for a higher price of 1.1 billion euros, bringing the 2018 target much closer.

On top of that, the price for the planned concession of the natural gas network operator (DESFA) has been raised from 400 million to 535 million euros, of which 251 million euros will be due to TAIPED, once the second tender for the sale of the 66 percent stake in the company is completed.

The above two increases in the prices to be paid will add an extra 700 million euros to the year’s revenues for the privatizations fund, as long as they are finished in time. The Commission’s compliance report on Greece also includes the provision that the concession of the Elliniko plot for development will be completed by year-end with the payment of 300 million euros.