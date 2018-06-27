Three killed, seven injured in migrant smuggling car crash

Three people were killed and seven injured, one critically, when the vehicle they were traveling in veered off course on the Egnatia Highway outside Alexandroupoli in northern Greece.

The victims are said to be undocumented migrants who were being smuggled into Greece in an Italian-registered car, according to authorities.

Two of the victims were men who died instantly while the third was a woman who died while undergoing surgery at the Evros University Hospital.

One of the unidentified injured individuals is reportedly in critical condition. There are also two children among the injured, though they appear to be out of danger.

The driver of the vehicle, who is also believed to be the man responsible for smuggling the group into Greece, was arrested as he was trying to flee the scene of the crash.

The incident comes less than a month after six undocumented migrants, including three children, died in similar circumstances on the same highway.