Two West Nile virus cases confirmed in Greece

Two people in Greece have contracted the West Nile virus, which is carried by infected mosquitoes, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said on Wednesday in its weekly epidemiological data posted on its website.

The two patients who were diagnosed with the virus are the first cases recorded in 2018 and are in stable condition, the disease control agency said.

KEELPNO said the patients are from western Attica, but noted that the virus' circulation areas in the current season cannot be safely predicted, as WNV's epidemiology is determined by many factors.



Outbreaks of the virus in humans and animals were recorded every year between 2010 and 2014 and in 2017 during the summer months in various regions of the country.

The agency said it expects more cases during the year.