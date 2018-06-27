Flooding shuts down Athens-Corinth highway for two hours

The Athens-Corinth national highway was closed off for about two hours at the 29th klm on Wednesday and one abandoned car blocked traffic at the tolls in Elefsina as thunderstorms in the region caused flooding.



Traffic in both directions was restored late in the afternoon.



The rain also affected the old highway which was cut off in the section from the 33rd klm to the Elefsina shipyards, while Attiki Odos exit towards Mandra and Magoula was also closed.



There was serious flooding in Mandra, the western seaside town that was hard hit in last November’s deadly floods, with rushing waters blocking streets.



The weather took a turn for the worse on Tuesday with torrential rain affecting many regions of Greece and especially central Greece and Attica.