Charity Concert | Athens | July 4

Skai TV's charity campaign Oloi Mazi Boroume (“Together We Can”) will be presenting the benefit concert “Play Ttsitanis” at the Panathenaic Stadium on Tuesday, July 4, with all proceeds going toward vulnerable social groups. The concert is dedicated to Greek musician Vassilis Tsitsanis, one of the founders of the laiko and rebetiko genres.

The concert will feature a lineup of prominent artists including Marina Satti + Fones, Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Eleonora Zouganali, Yiannis Kotsiras and others, who will be performing on the night for free. Ticket prices start at 7 euros on viva.gr.

Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro), Vassileos Constantinou Ave,

tel 210.723.4567