Mario Frangoulis | Iraklio | June 28

Mario Frangoulis has combined the vibes of summer together with words, melodies and emotions to create a show titled “Naked Love,” in which the popular tenor and up-and-coming singer Dimitra Selemidou will be performing songs by Greek and international artists. The performance on Thursday, June 28 is part of Frangoulis’s tour of Crete, Rhodes and Cyprus, which will end at Piraeus’s Veakeio Theater on July 24. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at 15 euros and are available at www.tickets.public.gr/event/marios-fragkoulis-o-erotas-gymnos/.

Technopolis, 116 Andreas Papandreou, tel 281.082.1400