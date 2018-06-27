Chinese Man | Athens | June 28

Famed for their unique hip-hop sound, blended with dub, funk and jazz, French DJ trio Chinese Man – High Ku, SLY (aka Sly Dee) and Ze Mateo (aka Matteo) – will be manning the decks at the Bolivar Beach Bar in southern Athens on Thursday, June 28, as the coastal venue will be hosting a full moon party.

The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros.

For more information, visit www.bolivar.gr or call 6970.367.684.

Bolivar Beach Bar, Poseidonos Avenue, Alimos