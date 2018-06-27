Full Moon Concert | Athens | June 28

In partnership with the Danish Institute at Athens, the National Observatory of Athens will be hosting a night of music and dance in the garden of the historical Sina building on Thursday, June 28, under the light of the full moon.

The concert features Greek, Norwegian and French artists, including singer-songwriter Per Bloch, who fuses classical, rhythmical and electronic sounds, and cellist Live Johansson. Following the performance, visitors will have the opportunity to observe the night sky through the Doridis telescope until midnight.

Entrance costs 5 euros; however, because the venue is small, only 200 people will be granted admission.

Tickets will be sold at the entrance from 8 p.m. until sold out. For more information, visit www.noa.gr or call 210.34.90.000.

National Observatory of Athens, Hill of the Nymphs, Thiseio