Drug busts across Greece

Authorities in northern Greece has unraveled a large drug distributing gang and arrested 24 people, including three minors and four foreign nationals.



The arrests took place during raids in Thessaloniki and Serres and the investigation revealed that the gang had been active since since November, 2017.



Police seized 77 packages containing 58.52 kilograms of hash and 27 cannabis plants from a plot in Serres. All those arrested were expected to appear before a prosecutor in Serres.



In a separate incident, a 69-year-old man was arrested in a park in Kypseli, central Athens, in possession of 18.4 kg of unrefined hash in three travel bags.



Police said the man tried to make a run for it when approached by officers.