Greece ranks low in terms of innovation among its European Union peers, only managing 22nd place out of the 28 member-states in the 2018 innovation chart published by the European Commission.



This record places the country among the EU’s “moderate innovators,” but according to the chart Greece is below the EU average level for innovation and is quite some way behind the countries at the top of the list.



On average the performance of EU countries in terms of innovation has shown a 5.8 percent improvement since 2010, but Greece has remained stagnant over those eight years.