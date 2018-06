New Democracy announced on Wednesday that it has terminated the party membership of Constantinos Michalos, the president of the Union of Hellenic Chambers and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA).



During a meeting of the conservative main opposition party’s Ethics Committee it decided upon his removal from the party ranks, with a statement issued a little later saying, “There is no room in New Democracy for any Trojan horses.”



Michalos was a member of New Democracy’s Political Committee, but failed to toe the party line last week when he commended the agreement reached at the Eurogroup regarding Greece’s bailout exit and debt relief.