GEK Terna to bid for Sofia, Bucharest airport projects

GEK Terna intends to vie for the projects of upgrading and operating the airports of Sofia and Bucharest, as the concessions are among the main future targets of the Greek group’s management, Kathimerini understands.

GEK Terna is still awaiting the signing of the contract for the construction and operation of the new Iraklio airport at Kastelli in central Crete, which according to the group’s chief executive officer, Giorgos Peristeris, will happen before the end of this year.



GEK Terna has undertaken the 500-million-euro project in cooperation with Indian group GMR, with which it had also tabled a bid to operate Belgrade airport.