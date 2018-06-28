Despite an early June deadline, several stations on Line 1 of the Athens metro – also known as the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway or ISAP – have yet to activate newly installed ticket barriers.

With all stations on lines 2 and 3 having already activated the barriers – after long delays – ISAP stations and several on the suburban rail network are lagging behind.

Up until Wednesday, the only ISAP stations that had activated the barriers were Tavros, Petralona, Aghios Nikolaos, Ano Patissia, Maroussi, KAT, Kifissia, Iraklio, Faliro, Attiki and Nea Ionia.

Kathimerini understands that barriers will be activated on Thursday at Kallithea, Moschato and Thiseio, bringing the number of ISAP stations on board to 14 out of 24.

The main reason cited for the delays is a staff shortage.



The operator of Athens’s fixed-track public transport system, STASY, is reportedly preparing to hire 40 people but it remains unclear when that will happen.