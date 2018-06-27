Mandra flooded again as red tape holds up works

An aerial view of Mandra in western Attica on Wednesday showed local streets submerged in floodwaters following several hours of heavy rainfall. Ioanna Kriekouki, the mayor of Mandra, where 20 people died in flash floods last November, said on Wednesday that there has been no progress in flood-prevention work pledged by the government. In comments to Skai TV, Kriekouki said that plans to shield the seaside town from a natural disaster like last November’s, which also resulted in major damage to homes and businesses, have been held up by red tape. [Eurokinissi]