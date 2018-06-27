Attica landfill gets expanded, yet again

The capital’s overburdened landfill at Fyli, northwestern Attica, has been expanded yet again following a decision by the local government body responsible for waste management (EDSNA).

The extension, which covers some 12 hectares, is expected to enable the landfill to cope with the capital’s garbage production for another eight to nine months.

After that it is unclear what will happen, though authorities’ usual response when the landfill has reached saturation point on previous occasions has been to extend it.

Authorities have vowed to open new dumps though there are concerns about opposition by residents, a key reason for stalled waste management projects over the years.