Search under way for missing ferryboat passenger

Four coast guard boats and a helicopter were looking on Thursday for a 23-year-old passenger who went missing from the Nisos Rodos ferryboat between the Aegean islands of Andros and Tinos in the early hours.

The young man’s disappearance was reported by his travel companion when the ferry docked at the capital’s Piraeus at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning after setting sail from Chios at 11.20 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to witnesses questioned by the crew, the 23-year-old was last seen at around 2.15 a.m. standing at the bow, when the ship was between the two islands. There are fears that he went overboard, though there was no information as to whether this would have been accidental or intentional.