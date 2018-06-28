Russian tourist found alive after 14 hours at sea

Authorities in Rethymno, Crete, on Thursday said they had found a 55-year-old Russian woman who had been swept up by strong currents off the coast of Adelianos Kambos the previous day.

The woman was spotted by a border patrol aircraft clinging to an inflatable water mattress that helped keep her afloat for some 14 hours amid high winds and choppy seas.

According to reports, the 55-year-old had gone for a swim with her water mattress on Wednesday afternoon despite the strong winds and was reported missing by her husband and daughter around 10 p.m. after she failed to turn up at their hotel.

The woman was treated for exposure at the Rethymno general hospital.