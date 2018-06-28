Anti-Racist Festival | Athens | June 29 - July 1

The 21st Anti-Racist Festival Athens takes place from Friday, June 29, to Sunday, July 1, at Gouda Park in Athens, which will be hosting a number of discussions, concerts, as well as stalls selling multicultural cuisine.

The festival will feature a lineup of prominent Greek music acts, including electronic duo Stereo Nova, who will be headlining on June 30 (center stage).

The folk stage will host Greek folk and rebetiko artists, while acts such as Afghan hip-hop band Plaza Girls, Loyal & Payman and Latin DJ Samy Fuego will be performing on the migrant communities’ stage.

Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m.

Entrance costs 5 euros for one day and 10 euros for all three days. Entry is free for refugees and migrants.

For more information visit www.antiracistfestival.gr.