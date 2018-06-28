Fossati Brothers | Halkidiki | To September 30

The Historical and Folklore Museum of Nikiti in Halkidiki, northern Greece, is currently hosting an exhibition of 22 lithographs by Gaspare Fossati, depicting the former Greek Orthodox Christian basilica of Hagia Sofia in the city then widely known as Constantinople. The lithographs were created between 1847 and 1849 by the Italian-Swiss architect and his brother, Giuseppe Fossati, also an architect. Visitors can also see modern digital photographs of the famed Byzantine cathedral. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m. daily.

Historical and Folklore Mueum, Nikiti,

tel 237.502.3615