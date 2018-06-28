Far-right extremists arrested in possession of weapons

Four men who were arrested on the Egnatia Highway in northern Greece on Wednesday with two 22-centimeter knives, an electroshock weapon, 18 firecrackers, a container of gasoline and 20 empty glass bottles in the car they were traveling in, belong to a far-right group, Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said on Thursday.

The four suspects, aged between 21 and 24, were reportedly heading to a demonstration in Thessaloniki from the town of Kavala. While searching their homes in Kavala, police also found a truncheon and two flares, among other items.

Toskas referred to the arrests in Parliament on Thursday morning in response to a question submitted by New Democracy MP Olga Kefaloyianni about the recent spike in lawlessness in Athens – which has been blamed on extreme-left groups. ND has accused the government of turning a blind eye to violent acts by anarchist groups.

Toskas responded saying that ND must clarify its position on violence emanating from far-right groups.