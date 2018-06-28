West Nile virus has infected 4 people in Greece

The number of people in Greece that have contracted the West Nile virus has risen to four, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said on Thursday.



According to reports, the youngest patient is 23 years of age while the eldest is 66.



KEELPNO said the patients most likely contracted the virus, which is carried by infected mosquitoes, in the region of Megara, western Attica.



All four patients showed symptoms of problems with the central nervous system – mainly manifestations of encephalitis, aseptic meningitis or meningoencephalitis.



One of the patients has already been discharged.