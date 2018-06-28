Poll shows ND widening lead, six in 10 against name deal

Conservative New Democracy has widened its lead over leftist SYRIZA to 12.5 percentage points, according to a new opinion poll which also showed that six in 10 Greeks oppose Greece's name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic if Macedonia (FYROM).

If general elections were to be held now, ND would garner 34 percent of the vote compared to 21.5 percent for SYRIZA, according to the findings of the poll, carried out by the firm Pulse for Skai television.

The centrist Movement for Change and neofascist Golden Dawn would follow with 8 percent each followed by 6 percent for the Communist Party (KKE).

The right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL), which currently shares power with SYRIZA, would fail to hit the 3-percent threshold for entering Parliament, netting just 1.5 percent of the vote.

The polling firm also asked respondents their opinion about the recent name deal struck between Greece and FYROM, noting that 62 percent had a negative view of it.