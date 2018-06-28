EIB to expand leasing finance for equipment, real estate

The European Investment Bank on Wednesday announced new support to expand leasing finance for equipment and real estate by 400 million euros, to be provided by the leasing subsidiaries of the four leading banks in the country.



“Ensuring that companies can access finance is crucial for economic growth. Access to leasing finance is key for companies involved in production, agriculture, construction and other economic sectors, and the European Investment Bank is pleased to strengthen our successful cooperation with leading banks in Greece to the leasing sector,” said Jonathan Taylor, European Investment Bank vice president responsible for lending operations in Greece.



He stressed that “this exciting new 400-million-euro initiative will enable companies across the country to build on their strengths and access new machines and better premises. The combined expertise and local knowledge of the dedicated leasing arms of Alpha, Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus will help firms across the country to expand turnover and create jobs in the future.”