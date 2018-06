Greek railway service operator Trainose on Wednesday announced a cooperation with leading global digital wallet PayPal, which is now available to Trainose passengers from around the world for purchasing tickets both on the website and on mobile.



To celebrate the cooperation, a PayPal branded train will be connecting the port of Piraeus with Athens International Airport for the coming months.



“Trainose is moving into a new era, full of increasing and demanding challenges. As a modern company that is constantly evolving, we are committed to offering our clients new, innovative services,” chief executive officer Philippos Tsalides stated, adding: “Our collaboration with PayPal is a notable step in that direction. By offering the PayPal payment option, we are upgrading our online ticketing experience for our passengers, making it even easier to access our services.”



On May 3, PayPal officially launched its website in Greek, enabling users to manage payments in the language.



“Greece is one of the key markets for PayPal, especially travel and transportation verticals,” said Marcin Glogowski, PayPal general manager for Central and Eastern Europe.