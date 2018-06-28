ATHEX: Bank stocks slide 8.5 pct in three days

The payment of stock dividends at Athinon Avenue, the negative climate on international markets and the increasing devaluation of the market (through the ongoing Folli Follie saga and the loss of buying interest in mid- and small-caps), led to significant losses for the majority of Greek stocks on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 748.03 points, shedding 2.59 percent from Wednesday’s 767.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.89 percent to 1,953.11 points.

The banks index slumped 3.28 percent to take its total losses in the last three sessions to over 8.5 percent. Eurobank declined 4.58 percent, Alpha fell 3.08 percent, National gave up 2.62 percent and Piraeus conceded 2.54 percent.



The big losers included Fourlis (down 5.41 percent), Viohalco (4.44 percent), OTE (4.03 percent), Coca-Cola HBC and PPC (both 3.74 percent), while EYDAP rose 1.64 percent.

In total 24 stocks posted gains, 79 suffered losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 49.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index climbed 0.21 percent to close at 71.79 points.