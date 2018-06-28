The International Monetary Fund is confident Greece is regaining access to the markets in the short and long term, its spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday, reiterating IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde’s statements following the Eurogroup decision a week ago.

However, Rice added, Lagarde has certain reservations about the long-term prospects, while he noted the commitment of finance ministers for any additional measures if necessary.

In the context of Lagarde’s statements, Rice implied there will be a supplementary statement issued today by Fund officials after their visit to Athens for the drafting of the Article IV report, which will include an updated debt sustainability analysis.

Rice stressed that while the IMF is not participating in the funding of the Greek program, it will continue to monitor developments via quarterly and annual inspections.