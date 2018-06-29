Fashion from ancient Greece on display at Athens museum

Replicas of clothes worn by the Minoan and Mycenaeans in the period stretching roughly from 2000 to 1200 BC are currently on display at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. The costumes are the work of archaeologist and researcher Dr Bernice Jones, who based her reconstructions on frescoes and small sculptures of the period, as well as information gleaned from ancient texts written in the Linear B script. The Bronze Age Minoan civilization was based on the island of Crete and preceded that of the Mycenaeans on the mainland. [Nikos Kokkalias]