Probe ordered into Rouvikonas threat to ‘burn down’ broadcaster Skai

An Athens prosecutor has called an immediate investigation into threats made by a leading member of the Rouvikonas anarchist group against Skai television and radio.

In a post on social media, Giorgos Kalaitzidis openly threatened to “burn down” the broadcaster, prompting prosecutor Ilias Zagoraios to order the probe.

“We will burn Skai down. Today, tomorrow, in 10 years – I don’t know. But we will burn it down. And we will dance around the ashes,” Kalaitzidis wrote.