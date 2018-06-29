Probe ordered into injury of Thessaloniki sanitation worker

An investigation has been launched in the northern port city of Thessaloniki into the circumstances that led to a municipal santiation worker sustaining serious injures on the job.

The woman, who has not been identified, is being treated at the city’s Papageorgiou Hospital for chemical burns sustained when she was squirted with toxic fluid as a load of recyclables was being compressed by the garbage truck she was working on.

The extent of her injuries or when the accident took place were also unknown.

The investigation will seek to accertain whether the municipal worker was supplied with all the necessary equipment for her protection and whether all protocols were followed on the day of the accident.

If breaches in safety regulations are found, criminal charges may be brought against anyone responsible for contributing to the incident.