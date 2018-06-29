Guilty Landscapes | Athens | To July 3

Dries Verhoeven’s project “Guilty Landscapes” transports images of uneasy responsibility into the white cube of a gallery. The Dutch artist’s large-scale video installation is now on display at the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens, confronting the viewer with jarring images of poverty and desperation and challenging them to form a personal connection with the person being viewed. Verhoeven is no stranger to Athens, having set up his “Phobiarama” installation in Syntagma Square last year. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 2 to 9 p.m. Admission is free and viewings of the installation are on a first-come, first-served basis.

National Museum of Contemporary Art, Kallirois & Amvrosiou Frantzi,

tel. 211.101.9000