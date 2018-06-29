Vivartia comes to debt restructuring agreement

Vivartia, Greece’s biggest food group, has come to a definitive agreement with the country’s four systemic banks on the restructuring of its debts, which amount to 373 million euros.



The agreement provides for the extension of the loans’ maturity to 2024, as well as lower interest rates and the adherence to specific financial milestones, so that the group can return to a growth course.



The agreement, which concerns all of the group’s subsidiaries, was reached long before the predetermined deadline of July 2018.