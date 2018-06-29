Vodafone to acquire Cyta Hellas

The National Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT) convened on Thursday and, according to sources, has decided to issue its approval for the acquisition of Cyta telecom’s Greek subsidiary by Vodafone.



This decision paves the way for the merger of the two Greek companies, thereby reducing the number of local market players from five to four.



It follows the Competition Commission’s verdict on April 23 for the concentration of the two companies in the television content domain.



It has taken EETT six months to come to this decision, which will be communicated to the parties concerned before it is published.