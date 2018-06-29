Power hacks linked to 90 cases of stolen electricity

A crime ring that had been stealing electricity over the last seven months in various parts of the country was unraveled on Friday, according to authorities who said that six men were arrested.



Police said the men, aged 32, 38, 39, 47, 48 and 55, were arrested in Athens and the central Greek towns of Mesolongi and Agrinio and have been linked to 90 cases of stolen electricity in Aitoloacarnania, Achaia, Arta, Thesprotia, Ioannina, Messinia, Corinth and Attica.