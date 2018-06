A replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, on display in the Louvre Museum in Paris, will be erected on the namesake northern Aegean island this summer.



According to the deputy regional governor of Evros, Dimitris Petrovic, the marble replica was made by three sculptors in a workshop in the northern Greek town of Drama.



Like the original, the 6.5-ton replica is 2.44 meters high.



Petrovic said that the Louvre Museum forwarded files to regional authorities containing three-dimensional depictions of the original.



He also said that an agreement had been signed for the creation of two replicas of the statue, the second of which will be erected in the northern Greek coastal town of Alexandroupoli, facing in the direction of Samothrace.



The original statue was made in the 2nd century BC, during the Hellenistic Age, and has been prominently displayed in the Louvre Museum since 1884.