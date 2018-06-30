The targeting of media by extremists has crossed every line and is becoming dangerous.



The government as well as other political forces which have used outrageously extreme language for years in their attempt to slander media with which they disagree are responsible for this unhealthy atmosphere that has been created.



They are entirely to blame for the hate and hysteria campaigns they run behind the scenes. They are also responsible for the fact that the culture they cultivate ends up strengthening left- and right-wing fascism.



Lately, they have also understood the dangers that extremist targeting can entail.