Leading Rouvikonas member to face prosecutor over Skai threat

A leading member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas is to face a prosecutor on Saturday on charges of incitement to commit a crime after he openly threatened to “burn down” private broadcaster Skai.

“We will burn Skai down. Today, tomorrow, in 10 years – I don’t know. But we will burn it down. And we will dance around the ashes,” Kalaitzidis wrote on his Facebook page.

The post prompted Athens prosecutor Ilias Zagoraios to order an investigation while police were dispatched to the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia where they arrested Kalaitzidis near his home.