Tinos marble sculptors keep tradition alive

Dozens of students are seen in this recent photograph plying their skills at sculpting marble at the Tinos School of Fine Arts. The school in the village of Pyrgos, along with several workshops across the Aegean island, keep the tradition of marble sculpture alive, with local families having passed down their skills down from generation to generation for hundreds of years. The workshops produce a wealth of items ranging from ornaments for households to church alterpieces and have broad appeal across Greece and abroad.