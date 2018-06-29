Eastern Aegean islands get last-minute VAT reprieve

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Friday in Brussels that the value-added tax rates on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios (pictured), Kos, Leros, Lesvos and Samos would not be raised to those that apply in the rest of the country.



While he gave the impression that the issue had nothing to do with the agreement with Germany on returning migrants to Greece, was regarded as a form of trade-off, as the agreement’s aim of tackling secondary flows is certain to increase pressure on the islands that receive the bulk of arrivals.



The suspension of the 30 percent discount on VAT was supposed to apply from Sunday, but will not be introduced as long as the problem persists, said Tsipras.