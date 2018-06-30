SYRIZA continues to trail New Democracy in new poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) holds a solid lead over ruling leftist SYRIZA, according to a public opinion poll conducted by Metron Analysis for newspaper Ta Nea, published on Saturday.



In the poll, ND is 14.1 points ahead of SYRIZA in voting intention, gathering 36.7 percent of the vote, against 22.6 percent for the ruling party, with centre-left Movement for Change coming in third with 9.9 percent.



They are followed by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 8 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) with 6.8 percent and the Union of Centrists with 3.2 percent.



SYRIZA’s coalition partner, the right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) are seen getting 2 percent of the vote, which means it would fail to secure the 3 percent needed to enter Parliament, while fringe, nationalist party Greek Solution receives 2.8 percent.



All other parties score below 2 percent.



Asked about the recent name deal signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) two weeks ago, 83 percent of the respondents said they view it negatively, with just 14 percent being in favor.



The coalition government also receives a negative view (75 percent) on its overall performance, as poll participants remain pessimistic about the economic situation in the country.



Finally, 31 percent believe the government should complete its four-year term, while 24 percent would prefer a government of national unity (one consisting of all major parties) and a change of prime minister.