John Connolly | Athens | July 4

Internationally renowned Irish writer John Connolly, known as the “Dubliner who writes like an American,” will be sitting down with Kathimerini’s Elias Maglinis for a discussion on the Onassis Cultural Center’s main stage on Wednesday, July 4. In addition to the “Charlie Parker” series and “noir, the metaphysical, and the darkest depths of the human soul,” the award-winning author of more than 20 books will also talk about the writing process itself. The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit: http://www.sgt.gr/eng/SPG2155.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800