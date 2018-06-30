Rouvikonas member charged with incitement to commit crime

A leading member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas was charged with incitement to commit a crime on Saturday after he openly threatened to “burn down” private broadcaster Skai.



Giorgos Kalaitzidis, who will appear before a misdemeanors court, wrote on his Facebook page: “We will burn Skai down. Today, tomorrow, in 10 years – I don’t know. But we will burn it down. And we will dance around the ashes.”



This is not the first time Kalaitzidis' posts have raised eyebrows. A day before the nationwide rallies called on February 4 by various groups to protest any compromise with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over its name, Kalaitzidis posted a text on his Facebook account which read: “On February 4, blood might be shed. Some people will hold 'mops' and some others knives.”



On May 23, he warned New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis that his group plans to target him following criticism by the conservative opposition leader over Rouvikonas' attack against the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court.



“Whatever we have to say to Mitsotakis we will say to him up close and very soon,” he wrote on Facebook.