Deputy defense minister not confident over release of Greek soldiers

Deputy Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis expressed uncertainty about the release of the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in Turkey without charge since early March.



In an interview which appeared in Ta Nea newspaper on Saturday, Kouvelis said that he was not in a position to predict when the pair will be released, adding that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras raised the issue last week with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the day after his electoral victory.



“Their detention is illegal, runs counter to every concept of justice and proves that Turkey has included the case of our two military servicemen in its policy of tensions in relations with Greece,” he said, adding that he was not optimistic that Turkey will change its stance on the issue.