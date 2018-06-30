Greek lifeguards rescue tourist swept out to sea with inflatable lounger

Archive photo

A 19-year-old foreign national who had been swept out to sea at Artemida, eastern Attica while asleep on an inflatable lounger, was rescued by lifeguards on Saturday.



According to reports, his lounger deflated and he was unable to swim back to shore and temporarily lost consciousness.



Lifeguards on the beach were notified after other bathers spotted him. They caught up with him off the coast of Kokkinonissia islet and gave him CPR.



The 19-year-old was hospitalized after the incident.