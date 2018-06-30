Moscovici on two-day visit in Athens next week

EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici will visit Athens on July 2-3 as a followup to the comprehensive deal achieved at the Eurogroup on June 21 on the completion of Greece's third bailout program, the Commission said in a press release.



Moscovici will meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euvclid Tsakalotos.



He will also meet with main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leader of the Movement for Change and PASOK President Fofi Gennimata.