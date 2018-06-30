NEWS |

 
Athens municipal workers plan work stoppage on Tuesday

TAGS: Rally, Strike

Athens' municipal workers announced a work stoppage on July 3 from noon till the end of their shift to demand permanent jobs in place of their fixed-term employment contracts.

The OTA union of Athens also called for a rally outside the Ministry of Interior at 12.30 p.m.

