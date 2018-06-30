Youth House convenes for annual events

Archive photo

The annual sessions of the so-called Youth Parliament (Vouli ton Efivon) will get underway on Monday with the participation of 300 youngsters form Greece and abroad. This year’s theme is the concept of being different in school.



Events will end on Friday with a plenary session in Parliament.



The 300 “MPs" are school students in Greece, Cyprus, and Greek schools of the diaspora. They were all selected by electronic lottery.



The annual educational program was organized for the very first time in 1994 by Greek Parliament.



The stated aim of the organization is to encourage the active participation of young Greeks in the political life of the country