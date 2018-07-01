Ride like the wind

A hang glider participates in the 32nd Panhellenic Hang Gliding Championship, which started on Saturday in Old Kastania, in the Municipality of Servia-Velvento, northern Greece. Around 40 of Greece’s best hang gliders are competing daily. The championship is co-organized by the Hellenic Aeronautical & Airsports Federation and the Municipality of Servia-Velvento. Hang gliders take off at an altitude of 1,100 meters with a view of Lake Polyfyto, the largest artificial lake in the country, and the Pieria Mountains. The championship ends on Sunday, July 8. [Municipality of Servia-Velvento/ANA-MPA]